Richmond man who killed roommate is sentenced to 43 years in prison

Laquita Tobey, who is Anthony Tobey’s ex-wife and mother to his three children, left the courtroom in tears after Judge David Eugene Cheek Sr. came to a decision about Kevin L. Degraffenreid's sentence.

Degraffenreid, 43, in June was found guilty of murdering Tobey, who was his roommate. Authorities have said the murder happened in front of Tobey's now-8-year-old son, who Degraffenreid abducted and left in a Southside alleyway off Hull Street.

A bystander at a convenience store across the street saw the boy and called the police. The boy was eventually returned to his mother unharmed.

Degraffenried's lawyer, Leonard McCall, said that his client had no intention of harming the child. Degraffenried expressed his remorse before the judge’s sentencing.

“I apologize to the family,” Degraffenried said repeatedly. “I apologize for taking your loved one away from ya’ll.”

While addressing Anthony Tobey’s family, Degranffenried said the two had been friends, but during an altercation at their shared apartment, Degraffenried managed to obtain a gun Tobey had legally purchased and carried. He pointed the gun at Tobey, who charged him, Degraffenreid said.

Degreanffed fired one bullet from the loaded .40-caliber gun, which struck Tobey in the head, killing him instantly.

The prosecution sought a life sentence for Degraffenried, who was charged with first-degree murder and felony use of a firearm.

Former Richmond Police Detective Jack Larry, a former investigator on this case, expressed his disappointment after the judge's ruling.

Larry testified Friday that three informants who resided in the same jail provided the detective with details of of the crime, including the abduction of Anthony Tobey's son.

"It's very unusual to have people in prison call the police and we had three of them," Larry told The Times-Dispatch.

Degraffenried's 10-year sentence for abduction was eventually suspended.

Although Anthony Tobey’s son didn’t take the stand Friday, the mother of his children and two of his daughters read written statements to the court during the sentencing proceedings.

Tobey’s 12-year-old and 13-year-old daughters remembered him as a loving, caring and understanding father.

“The last thing I remember saying is bye to my dad,” said Tobey’s 12-year-old girl. “I didn’t know it’d be the last time.”