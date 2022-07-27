Richmond man who served 23 years for drug trafficking gets 3 more for gun he bought on the street

A Richmond man who was released in 2019 after serving 23 years for a federal drug trafficking conspiracy was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 3 years more for possessing a gun he bought on the streets of Richmond. He admitted he was again engaged in selling drugs.

Following a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Richmond, Judge John A. Gibney Jr. sentenced Keith L. Hopkins Jr., 54, to 33 months in prison for his earlier guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The punishment was within discretionary federal sentencing guidelines, which called for an active term of between 30 and 37 months.

Richmond police caught Hopkins with a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol on Oct. 27 as they were executing an arrest warrant on an unrelated person at the 301 Express Convenience Store in the city. Officers observed Hopkins reach into his waistband, pull out a holstered gun and discard it in a vehicle occupied by two people, according to the government's statement of facts.

Hopkins subsequently told police that he purchased the gun "off the street" for $325. He "further stated that he sells illegal narcotics and makes approximately $500-$600 per day doing so."

Two years earlier, Hopkins was released from federal prison after serving 23 years for conspiring to distribute heroin and cocaine.

"The defendant, a now 54-year-old man, has a substantial and serious criminal history that includes an armed robbery, malicious wounding with a firearm where he shot a man three times, assault, brandishing a firearm, and a far-reaching federal drug trafficking conspiracy where he not only sold heroin and crack cocaine but also possessed firearms in furtherance of that narcotics trafficking," Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth Simon Jr. wrote in the government's sentencing memorandum.

Simon added: "His offenses have largely been violent offenses in addition to narcotics trafficking. There does not appear to be a single year of his adult life that he did not commit a serious crime."

In 1995, at age 28, he was convicted in federal court of engaging in a multi-year, large-scale drug trafficking scheme that netted him 384 months, or 32 years, in prison. But his sentence was later reduced to 278 months, and he was released on May 10, 2019.

"The defendant's recidivism is pronounced," Simon said. "Stated differently, when the defendant is not imprisoned he is more often than not committing serious crimes."

Amy Austin, Hopkins' attorney, said in a sentencing memorandum that Hopkins initially did well after his release from prison, and at the time of his arrest, was working part-time as a UPS truck loader earning $400 a week. But his progress began to change in March 2021, when he found his mother dead in her home of cancer.

He began abusing heroin to cope with the loss, and "this renewed drug use led to Mr. Hopkins making very bad decisions ... during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Austin, who urged a punishment at the lower end of the guidelines.

He was able to maintain employment, but he faced difficulties of "living in a state of lock down, wherein any support systems Mr. Hopkins had in place ground to a complete halt in 2020, less than one year after his release from a 23-year sentence," she said.

"The loss of his mother, the loss of certain freedoms due to the pandemic, isolation due to the pandemic, and not being supervised as closely, all had an effect on Mr. Hopkins' continued success," Austin said.

To make matters worse, Austin said, Hopkins was shot and wounded in September 2021 as he was standing outside a store. He was caught in the crossfire of a shooting and struck in the buttocks; his wound has still not healed. "This shooting caused Mr. Hopkins grave concern for his safety and, unwisely, [he] began carrying a gun for protection."

