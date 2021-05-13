Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney declares gun violence a public health crisis

The hardest part of Dr. Michel Aboutanos’ job happens outside of the operating room.

“To look into [a mother’s] eyes and see that flicker of hope go away, when you tell her, her daughter or son did not make it. To hear the scream that will never leave you,” said Aboutanos, head of VCU Health’s Trauma Center, which saw a 51% increase in gun-related admissions last year.

He stood alongside city officials and civic leaders outside City Hall on Thursday to decry gun violence and pledge momentum on efforts to prevent that pain, two weeks after the deadliest month in the city since 2017. April saw 13 people slain in Richmond, all but one with a gun. Among the dead were a mother and her 3-month-old infant.

“I admit to you that is hard, and it is something that we are doing now on a daily basis,” Aboutanos said of treating gunshot victims, after Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney declared gun violence a public health crisis.

Stoney and those gathered Thursday detailed plans to build on and supplement existing efforts to target those flashpoints before they occur through intervention and prevention, and to attack the conditions that give rise to gun violence before someone picks up a weapon to settle a dispute or retaliate.