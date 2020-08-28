Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's public safety task force already facing criticism

Just three weeks since Mayor Levar Stoney's "Reimagine Public Safety" task force first met, and less than a month from delivering its initial recommendations for police reforms, questions of transparency and sharp criticism from a former member have already stymied progress.
But those on the nearly 40-member advisory board, who represent both pro- and anti-police sentiments, as well as a cross-section of the community, say they’re withholding judgement as the real work and hard conversations have only just started.
“I don’t feel pessimistic yet, but I don’t feel over the moon about it,” said Sheba Williams, executive director of NoLef Turns, a non-profit that works with those recently released from prison to reduce recidivism. “There is already scrutiny. There was scrutiny the day the task force was announced.”
Williams said she met resistance for participating from those dubious that real change could result from the task force. She responded: “Give it a chance.”
“What I don’t want to see out of this subgroup and this task force as a whole is that we come out, we issue our recommendations, and the community thinks that it’s a bunch of BS and we’re months longer into this,” another task force member Natasha Crosby said at its most recent meeting. “Because all of us, I think, are here to prevent the next uprising in Richmond because of a lack of accountability coming out of this task force.”
Despite promises that the meetings would be public, only the larger biweekly group meetings are being recorded and posted - in some cases, as long as three days after the fact - to the city's Youtube channel.
Its most recent meeting was held Aug. 21, but the recording was not uploaded for three days. Smaller subgroup meetings have no public access or participation.
Ahead of that meeting, a city spokesperson said that since the advisory board is not an official commission or public body, it’s not bound by the same open records laws as City Council. But after prodding by task force members, Stoney’s administration said it is working to live stream the next meeting set for Sept. 4. That includes asking if any of the members of the board would offer up their own Zoom account, which can be streamed in the city’s Facebook page.
For security reasons, the city isn’t allowed to conduct official business on Zoom, a video conferencing platform, and technology limitations of individual board members prevent the city from installing the Microsoft software it uses to stream council meetings.
One late addition to the task force, which now has 39 members, publicly resigned after watching footage in which Richmond police appeared to be "storming a private business, unprovoked," assaulting several people, and arresting two, the day before the task force's second official meeting. In a letter explaining his resignation that he posted to Twitter, Alex Guzmán, director of fair housing for the non-profit Housing Opportunities Made Equal, or HOME, of Virginia, said "As the task force does its work, Richmond Police continues assaulting peaceful advocates."
He continued: "The department claims they have a world-class use of force policy. Frankly, those policies are meaningless if there’s no independent review board overseeing violations of the policies. It disgusts me that in the middle of a pandemic, Richmond Police, whose officers openly flaunt the mask mandate, are assaulting Richmond’s citizens, absorbing egregious amounts of overtime, and blowing through munitions and chemical agents as if they had the limited resources of the city’s taxpayers at their disposal. Meanwhile, neighborhoods like Highland Park continue to see day-to-day violence and trauma. We need more social workers, more services, more housing, more socioeconomic opportunity for Black and Brown people in this city. You cannot police your way out of these issues."
Guzmán, who is Puerto Rican but grew up in Prince George County and now lives in Highland Park, was one of just two members of the Latino community added to the task force after the initial roster was released with a notable lack of Latino representation, he said. He called the appointments and timeline for results rushed.
"I do not believe the task force was ever intended to provide real solutions," Guzmán wrote in his nearly three-page letter. "It included individuals who would knowingly make it difficult to 'reimagine' public safety in any meaningful way. It relied on a limited framework that still saw police at the forefront of the public safety continuum. It has a 90-day timeline to produce actionable recommendations, which is a mighty task for a group of volunteers. It feels like pageantry. I don’t do pageantry."
Williams, who is leading the subgroup taking a closer look at Richmond Police Department’s use-of-force policy, said she agrees with Guzmán. Where academics and law enforcement hold up the written policy as a “gold-standard,” she said, “it has been voided in every light” when it doesn’t match what they’ve experienced in affected communities.
William Pelfrey, a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University with expertise in emergency preparedness and policing, told the use-of-force subgroup that Richmond police is one of the few accredited large, urban police departments in the country, and a large component of that accreditation process is a view of policies like use of force.
Pelfrey said while the policy clearly lays out when and how much force to use, it lacks details on de-escalation tactics.
Glenwood Burley, a retired Richmond police officer, said he’s “not sure that there is all that much tweaking that needs to be done with the department.” He cited the low morale among the rank and file, who he said have been stretched thin by the recent civil unrest, and the lack of vocal support they’ve received from city officials.
“Police department is currently in need of stabilization,” Burley said referencing the recent turnover at the top. But he added that he thought communication between officers and the public could be improved, as well as the perception of the department in some of the neighborhood it patrols the most.
At the Aug. 21 meeting, the group posed some daunting questions about whether the department would acknowledge the harm it has done in some of Richmond’s most vulnerable communities and whether those communities can heal, if police don’t. Along with policy recommendations, Stoney tasked the group “to help our city heal.”
“Can a group heal if the people that are causing the distrust, the hurt, are not willing to acknowledge they are part of the problem? I think it’s almost impossible for that to heal,” said Keisha Cummings, a community engagement specialist, founder of 2LOVE LLC, and a member of the Richmond Transparency and Accountability Project and the Richmond Peace Team, which has been active during the recent uprisings.
“We’re not going to give up on the debate or pressure about reparations,” responded Ram Bhagat, manager of School Culture and Climate Strategy for Richmond Public Schools. “But we cannot wait for our harm and trauma to be acknowledged by a perpetrator that doesn’t even realize in some cases that they’re doing it, and if they do realize they’re doing it, they’re not going to apologize. That’s where we have to create our own healing spaces and address our own healing.”
“How would you best suggest acknowledging the harm?” asked Richmond’s Commonwealth Attorney Colette McEachin.
“Part of that acknowledgement or part of how we address it is recognizing that we might have to genuinely be willing to dismantle or replace. It isn’t necessarily always about reform, some of it has to be completely done away with,” said Iman Shabazz, who works as a policy advisor in McEachin’s office. He added that the city can’t leave some of the inequities in place and “hope we’ll heal in other places.”
Others on the board who work in law enforcement remained silent. The police department has not responded to a request for comment.
As the conversation continues, the deadline set by Stoney looms. An initial report is due Sept. 21 and final recommendations on Nov. 5.
