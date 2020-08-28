Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's public safety task force already facing criticism

At the Aug. 21 meeting, the group posed some daunting questions about whether the department would acknowledge the harm it has done in some of Richmond’s most vulnerable communities and whether those communities can heal, if police don’t. Along with policy recommendations, Stoney tasked the group “to help our city heal.”

“Can a group heal if the people that are causing the distrust, the hurt, are not willing to acknowledge they are part of the problem? I think it’s almost impossible for that to heal,” said Keisha Cummings, a community engagement specialist, founder of 2LOVE LLC, and a member of the Richmond Transparency and Accountability Project and the Richmond Peace Team, which has been active during the recent uprisings.

“We’re not going to give up on the debate or pressure about reparations,” responded Ram Bhagat, manager of School Culture and Climate Strategy for Richmond Public Schools. “But we cannot wait for our harm and trauma to be acknowledged by a perpetrator that doesn’t even realize in some cases that they’re doing it, and if they do realize they’re doing it, they’re not going to apologize. That’s where we have to create our own healing spaces and address our own healing.”

“How would you best suggest acknowledging the harm?” asked Richmond’s Commonwealth Attorney Colette McEachin.