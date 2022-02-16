Richmond mayor's office promises plan for civilian oversight of police coming Feb. 28

A Virginia Commonwealth University professor hired by Mayor Levar Stoney is slated to present his plan for civilian oversight of the Richmond Police Department to City Council on Feb. 28, according to the mayor's office.

It is the city's first movement toward establishing a civilian review board since October, when a council-appointed task force presented its recommendations to the council's public safety committee, which forwarded the 35-page plan to Stoney's administration for review. Co-chairs of the task force say they have not been involved in the mayor's plan and one worried that their recommendations may be watered-down.

During his State of the City address earlier this month, Stoney mentioned hiring William Pelfrey, a professor at VCU's L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs with national renown and expertise on policing, "to help design a civilian review board that fits the needs of Richmond."

"The relationship between our police and our community is a two-way street. We need both to be aligned in the mission of community safety. That is why it is critical we develop a civilian review board that works for our city. I will be remiss if I did not thank the council-appointed members of the CRB task force for their contributions to this process thus far, and after careful examination of their report our administration sought additional expertise to guide this critical process," Stoney said in the wide-ranging 40-minute address, naming Pelfrey. "His work assisting communities in this way across the country is impressive and I look forward to sharing his recommendations with the city council in the coming weeks."

Pelfrey was a member of Stoney's task force to "Re-imagine Public Safety," which was formed following months of unrest over police brutality in the summer of 2020 and recommended the creation of a civilian oversight board with subpoena power. He has also been consulted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch to weigh in on use-of-force incidents and other police matters like ticket-writing quotas.

He is being paid $3,600 for consulting on the report, according to the mayor's office. Pelfrey said the consulting fee was significantly lower than his normal rate.

Pelfrey confirmed that he had not directly spoken to any of the nine original task force members, who volunteered their time meeting at least weekly for about five months to prepare its 35-page proposal, some of which Pelfrey did incorporate into his plan, he said.

"The task force provided a lengthy report which presented their findings and recommendations," Pelfrey said. "I conducted an extensive review of that report and addressed many of their recommendations in the report that I submitted to the city. The task force engaged a number of community members in their process and those efforts clearly informed their results and recommendations."

Eli Coston, one of the task force's leaders who is also an associate VCU professor who has done extensive research on policing data and Richmond's use-of-force incidents, was surprised to hear a new proposal was going before council.

"I personally find it disappointing that the mayor is moving forward creating his own plan for a CRB," Coston said in an email. "We worked with many members of council to hear potential questions and concerns, as well as to garner input from and address questions and concerns from constituents in their districts. While we reached out to Mayor Stoney's office many times during the work of the task force, we only had one meeting with the mayor, lasting about 30 minutes. While we presented in front of council after the report was released (and had individual meetings with some council members) to address remaining questions, we have not had that opportunity with the Mayor's office."

The task force's report called for creating a new city office of Community Oversight and Police Accountability; an 11-member civilian review board to hear complaints of officer misconduct, subpoena testimony and evidence, and dole out discipline; and a $1.2 million annual budget to cover staffing costs for more than five investigators who would look into complaints, an auditor who monitors patterns and trends in police data, a policy analyst who recommends changes to police procedures, and an executive director to run it all. The city has already allocated $204,000 to begin implementing a CRB this year.

A 2020 state law passed in the wake of racial justice protests broadened the powers of CRBs, which was the basis of the Richmond task force's report. But new pending legislation could undo some of that: House Bill 1000 would make disciplinary decisions advisory, rather than binding as currently allowed, but adds a provision that if a police agency declines to enforce the CRB recommendation, the agency must provide "a public written record of its rationale for declining to implement such recommendation."

The law currently forbids the inclusion of law enforcement, but the House bill would require that at least one voting CRB member be a retired law enforcement officer. It narrowly passed the House, and is in a Senate committee. The mayor's office said it would comply with any state law.