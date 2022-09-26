Richmond mother speaks on 6th anniversary of daughter's disappearance

It’s been six years since Toni Jacobs last heard from her daughter Keeshae Jacobs, but she prays every day that will change.

On Monday, the anniversary of her daughter’s disappearance, she spoke outside the John Marshall Courthouse and urged the public to come forward to help solve the cold case.

“I feel it in my heart that Keeshae is still alive. I don’t know what it is, but I just know it,” she said during the news conference “Call it a mother’s intuition.”

Keeshae Jacobs, 21, was last seen on Sept. 26, 2016, with friends in the Chimborazo area near Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood.

Toni Jacobs said police told her they had a person of interest, but no criminal charges have been filed. She is critical of the investigation and lack of progress.

“The past six years have been a mother’s worst nightmare. ... I’ve always said from the beginning Keeshae’s case was not done correctly,” said Toni Jacobs, whose son Deavon was fatally shot at a Midlothian Turnpike hotel four months after her daughter disappeared.

A Richmond police spokesperson on Monday evening said investigators are actively searching for the whereabouts of Jacobs and others listed on the missing persons portion of the department’s website.

The officials said anyone with information is asked to contact police at (804) 646-0729 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The news conference was organized by the Reopen the Case Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps families affected by a loved one’s suspicious death or disappearance.

“I tell people every day, all I ask is for you to put yourself in my shoes,” said Jamarr Hopkins, whose son Tahjmere Hopkins was killed in May 2018.

Hopkins on Monday retold the story of how his 22-year-old son was found by Petersburg police bound to a metal chair on the front porch of a house near the 100 block of St. Matthew Street, about two miles from where he lived.

Police said Hopkins had been brutally assaulted before he was shot dead on the porch. Jamarr Hopkins was in New Jersey when he heard the news.

“I just try and take things day by day. Fighting for Tahj is the only thing that keeps me going,” he said.

The group has also worked with Michelle Gregory, whose son Demarcus Gregory, 23, was shot and killed near Kinsley Avenue and Broad Rock Boulevard in October 2020.

In all of these cases, Hopkins said the public can take steps to help. He called on people to come forward if they have information.

“If you see something, say something,” he said.