Richmond officer sentenced to one year after fatally shooting fiancee's dog and fabricating 'bear attack.'

A Richmond police officer was sentenced Friday to serve one year behind bars for fatally shooting his fiancee’s dog in what a prosecutor called a “senseless and violent act against a helpless animal.”

Following a sentencing hearing in Powhatan County Circuit Court, Judge Paul Cella sentenced Richard R. Chinappi III, 27, to five years in prison with four years suspended on his conviction of felony animal cruelty. The judge sentenced Chinappi to an additional six months in jail with six months suspended for giving police a false report about how the dog was killed.

Chinappi, who was off-duty at the time of the Oct. 19 incident, falsely claimed that he accidentally killed the dog — a 27-pound beagle-hound mix named Lola — while trying to stop a bear attack at his Powhatan home. He lived there with his now-former fiancee, who owned the dog.

“It’s a very serious thing to kill an animal for no particular reason,” Cella said in remarks from the bench. The judge also noted that it was a shame that someone with a prior good record, referring to Chinappi, “suddenly finds himself with a felony charge.”

Powhatan Commonwealth’s Attorney Richard Cox told the court that Chinappi’s actions were so egregious that it required an active term of incarceration.

“A large number of people in this community consider their pets as family members,” said Cox, noting that Chinappi’s former fiancee will “never get over” what happened.

“It’s had a ripple effect ... and it’s going to stick with her forever,” the prosecutor said. “It was a simple act of cruelty and then the cover-up afterwards.”

When given a chance to speak, Chinappi apologized for his behavior. “I didn’t mean to do it,” he told the judge. “I loved that dog.”

Chinappi said there were some things he should have done but didn’t do, apparently referring to a problem with alcohol. His attorney, Mark Bong, informed the court that his client has been undergoing substance abuse treatment. Chinappi was admitted into a program at The Farley Center, a rehab center in Williamsburg, on Nov. 10.

Bong also submitted to the court a number of letters written in support of Chinappi, from people who had “heartfelt, good things to say about” the officer and veteran. The attorney also noted that as an officer, Chinappi was exposed to intense situations, and repeated exposures to societal ills can “overlap into our lives.”

According to a summary of facts, the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office received a call from the father of Chinappi’s fiancee about an alleged bear attack at the home she shared with Chinappi.

Upon arrival, officers located Chinappi, who showed signs of intoxication. Inside the house, they discovered blood spatter on the kitchen island pantry and refrigerator, along with blood smeared on the floor, which appeared to be “semi-cleaned up.” They also found bloody Clorox wipes and a bottle of Clorox bleach.

In a police interview, Chinappi initially reported he was in the bathroom when he heard footsteps coming from the back deck. He said that when his dog began barking and acting crazy, he soon realized a bear had entered the house. He said he grabbed a shotgun he kept in the bathroom and fired at the bear.

When asked what happened to the dog, Chinappi said the bear carried it off. He claimed the bear wandered inside through a back door he left open while grilling steaks the prior evening.

However, deputies could find no evidence — such as footprints or markings — suggesting a bear had been inside or even near the home. They did, however, find signs a weapon had been fired inside the house.

After a sheriff’s supervisor pressed Chinappi, insisting his version of events didn’t add up, Chinappi changed his story, saying he accidentally shot the dog while firing at the bear. He said the one shotgun blast he fired went through the bear and struck the dog.

Chinappi said he buried the dog in the woods near his house. Deputies recovered the remains, and a necropsy conducted by a veterinarian determined the dog had been shot at close range.

After the October incident, Chinappi was charged in early January with sending a threatening or profane message by phone to his former fiancee and causing her phone to ring with the intent to annoy her, both misdemeanors. He is scheduled to appear on those charges March 30 in Powhatan Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

Chinappi has already surrendered his law enforcement certification in a letter to the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

In a statement, Richmond police said Chinappi, who was hired in October 2016, remains on leave without pay. But in light of Friday’s sentencing, the department said it is very close to concluding its internal investigation of Chinappi’s actions and corresponding administrative process.