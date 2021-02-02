Richmond physician assistant pleads guilty to illegally dispensing oxycodone

A Richmond physician assistant faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine when he is sentenced in June in federal court for illegally dispensing oxycodone.

In pleading guilty on Monday to one count, Noah N. David admitted that on Sept. 7, 2018, he knowingly distributed 60 or more capsules of the opioid prescription drug outside the scope of his professional practice and for no legitimate medical purpose.

According to a court document, the Virginia Board of Medicine found that from 2014 to 2018 he wrote 86 prescriptions for his wife, including 63 for oxycodone of various strengths; 9 for hydrocodone; 8 for diazepam; and 4 for codeine.

The prescriptions were written in her maiden and married names and without an examination or any patient records as required by Virginia law.

He also admitted to the Virginia Department of Health Professions writing such prescriptions for others and that he convinced two of his former colleagues to write prescriptions for controlled substances on his behalf.

A statement of facts signed by David states that he was a licensed physician assistant and since 2014 was registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration to dispense and prescribe controlled substances. His license expires in April and his DEA registration next year.