Richmond police announce street closures ahead of 2021 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

Broad Street, along with several other along the route of the annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade, will be closed Saturday ahead of the event that attracts more than 100,000 spectators, Richmond police announced this week.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia at 2500 W. Broad St. and head east on Broad Street toward Seventh Street.

No parking will be allowed along the route beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 until 3 p.m., and towing will begin at 6 a.m., police said.

The following roads will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m.:

• 900 Block of Terminal Place (Both Sides)

• W. Broad Street (East & Westbound Sides) between Terminal Pl. & N. Allen Ave

• N. Allen Avenue (Northbound Side) between Monument Ave & W. Broad St.

• Broad Street (Westbound Side Only) between N. Allen Ave. & N. 8th Street

• DMV Drive between W. Broad and Leigh Street

• W. Leigh Street between Hermitage Road and the Boulevard

• W. Grace Street between Strawberry and N. Davis Street