Richmond police arrest Chesterfield man in connection with Titus Street homicide

Officials announced Friday that a man from Chesterfield County was arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred earlier this week.
Police said Cameron Gaines, 20, was taken into custody and faces several preliminary charges including carjacking and felony use of a firearm in relation to the death of Isaiah Lee, 25 of Richmond.
Richmond police discovered Lee last Tuesday around 6:38 a.m. near the 2600 block of Titus Street. At the scene police discovered Lee unresponsive, laying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials later pronounced him dead.
Richmond police collaborated with Chesterfield Police on the investigation and arrest, according to a news release. Investigators also obtained critical evidence from the community, including video footage and information, which played a significant role in this arrest.
Gaines is being held without bond and remains in police custody. Additional charges have not been filed at this time but may be pending.
