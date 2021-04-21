Richmond police arrest man in crash that fatally injured woman on Warwick Road

Richmond police have charged a man with driving under the influence in connection with a crash that killed a woman on Monday.

The Richmond Police Department’s Crash Team has identified the victim in the two-vehicle collision on Warwick Road as Ludding Estrada, 41.

At approximately 12:17 a.m., Richmond police responded to the wreck in the 4800 block of Warwick Road. Officers arrived and found Estrada with life-threatening injuries from the crash. She was taken to a local hospital where she died.

The RPD Crash Team responded, collected evidence, took measurements and the investigation continues. The driver of the striking vehicle, Amadeo Guevara, 31, was arrested at the scene and charged with DUI.