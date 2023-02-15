Richmond police have arrested a man in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend inside a Northside apartment unit on Monday evening.
The suspect, Dajon Baskerville, 29, of Richmond, was taken into custody after officers responded to a residence in the 4200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. He was charged with attempted murder and felony use of a firearm in the slaying of Summer Fuller, 31. Additional charges are pending.
Dajon Baskerville
Richmond police
Police said they were called to the residence about 10:10 p.m. after Baskerville reported he had shot his girlfriend. Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with Baskerville before hearing a shot inside the apartment.
Officers then breached the door, located Baskerville and took him into custody, seizing a firearm. Police then located a woman, identified as Fuller, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Fuller died after being taken to a local hospital.
Police said officers were able to take Baskerville into custody without firing their service weapons.
Police said they are continuing to investigate the shooting and urged anyone with information to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
