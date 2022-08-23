 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Richmond police arrest suspicious suspect spotted in the Fan

  • 0
Police meta

A man who Richmond police say attempted to enter homes in Richmond's Fan neighborhood was arrested Tuesday.

The suspect, John Attia, 33, of Richmond, faces a burglary charge.

Police first notified the public about the individual last Friday. A man was captured on surveillance cameras attempting to break into several homes.

Police released several phots of the suspect and asked the public and media to share information about his whereabouts.

With help from the public, officers identified and apprehended Attia, police said.

Anyone with further information about this incident is encouraged to contact police at (804) 646-1007 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

People are also reading…

+1 
John Attia

Richmond police arrest suspicious person in spotted breaking into homes in the fan. His name is John Attia, 33 of Richmond and he was charged with burglary.

 Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department
0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Thirty years later: How Hurricane Andrew changed forecasting