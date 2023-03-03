Richmond police on Friday said video footage helped authorities find the suspect in a fatal shooting in a West Broad Street alley.

Alvin Holmes, 28, of Richmond, was arrested Wednesday in Richmond without incident. He's charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon with additional charges are pending.

“Technology played an important role in this investigation,” said Interim Chief Rick Edwards in a statement Friday. “Sources of video throughout the city enabled detectives to identify a vehicle and suspect."

Police responded to the 2000 block of West Broad Street at 11:03 a.m. Feb. 20 after reports of a shooting.

Balewa Hendy, 24, of Richmond, was found in the alley with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Edwards also credited the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and RPD’s Fourth Precinct Focus Mission Team, which helped find and arrest Holmes.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call police at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.