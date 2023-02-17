Richmond police executed a search warrant Thursday while investigating a business called Happy Trees Agricultural Supply located at 1020 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

After a search of the property and adjacent warehouses, police arrested Josiah Ickes, 37, of Mechanicsville. Ickes is the co-founder of a business called Happy Trees, a retail store that specializes in gardening tools and supplies for growing marijuana.

Ickes was charged with several criminal offenses, including two counts of conspiring to commit a felony, possession with intent to distribute a schedule one controlled substance, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The Richmond Police Department served multiple warrants leading up to Ickes’ arrest starting with a narcotics search of a warehouse and vehicles at 1809 Roane St. on Feb. 9.

Court documents obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch indicate police observed numerous vendor tables inside said warehouse with different amounts of marijuana items displayed. Some items also contained suspected psilocybin mushrooms, according to a probable cause affidavit.

During the search, police recovered around 127 pounds of suspected marijuana, 150 pounds of edibles containing marijuana, 14 pounds of suspected psilocybin mushrooms and 18 pounds of suspected psilocybin mushrooms bars, according to court documents.

Officers also secured three firearms, $15,000 and multiple documents during the search.

Laws passed in 2021 allow Virginians to possess less than 4 ounces of marijuana in public. But if it’s more than that, police may charge them with a criminal misdemeanor.

Additionally, the second and subsequent violations of an individual possessing more than four plants is also a misdemeanor. Possessing more than 1 pound of marijuana is a felony, and possessing more than 49 plants is also a felony.

The sale, manufacturing and/or distribution of marijuana remains a crime with the distinction of less than 1 ounce being a misdemeanor and more than 1 ounce becoming a felony.

Upon interviewing individuals and examining documents found in the Roane Street warehouse, authorities suspected individuals set up pop-up style events for multiple vendors to come to one location and sell marijuana or marijuana adjacent products.

Subsequent search warrants and investigations indicate police suspect Ickes conspired to create a location for a Roane Street “pop-up” shop that illegally distributes marijuana and psilocybin.

Ickes was arrested and charged soon after.

As RPD’s Focus Mission Teams continue to investigate these cases, anyone with information about this or other illegal activity may call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000; you may remain anonymous.

