Capt. Kimberly Mooney has been named the Richmond Police Department’s new LGBTQ+ Community Liaison, the department announced in a statement Tuesday.

Mooney is the first open member of the LGBTQ+ community to hold the position, which RPD first instituted in late 2013.

“We all deserve a world of trust, a world where we all belong,” Mooney said. “The Richmond Police Department is committed to those goals, and I am thrilled, as the new LGBTQ+ liaison, to be able to work with the community to help us all achieve them.”

RPD spokeswoman Tracy Walker said Mooney is replacing Capt. Daniel Minton, who is remaining with the department after nearly 25 years of service, but will be focusing on different responsibilities.

An LGBTQ+ liaison’s role is both internal and external: developing and implementing training programs to make the department more inclusive, and conducting outreach to foster relationships between the department and Richmond’s LGBTQ+ community.

Mooney has been a participant in several community forums held by Diversity Richmond in recent years. James Millner, the program director for Virginia Pride, said that she “clearly understands” both the LGBTQ+ community and the hard work necessary to improve relations with the police.

The department also said that Mooney is an active participant in Out to Protect, Inc., a California-based nonprofit organization that develops training and education curricula to prepare both LGBTQ+ law enforcement officers and straight allies for roles like community liaison position.

Out to Protect’s president, Greg Miraglia, did not comment about the specific trainings in which Mooney had participated, but he told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the organization prepares leaders to build sustainable, engaging outreach programs that build genuine trust in their local communities.

“It’s fantastic that departments are making the effort to foster meaningful relationships,” Miraglia said.

Mooney, who has served in the police department since 2004, was the lieutenant in charge of Sector 212 on the Southside when it was named RPD’s “Sector of the Year” for 2018 after a 22% year-over-year drop in major crimes.

“Captain Mooney has been a valued leader within our department for more than 18 years,” Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said. “I’m confident she will foster those partnerships that are vitally important to our mission at RPD.”