Richmond police chief: CRB, as recommended, would hurt already low morale, staffing shortage at RPD

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said the already low morale and high attrition among his department's officers — with 102 vacancies — would worsen if an independent oversight body were to be implemented as currently recommended to the City Council, according to a report from WTVR Channel 6.
Co-chairs of the council-appointed task force created to establish a civilian review board for the Richmond Police Department presented its recommendations to the council's Public Safety Committee on Tuesday night. The group is recommending not only a civilian review board, but also an entirely new and independent office from police that would investigate complaints against officers; discipline them if they are found to have done something wrong; audit police data; and provide budget and policy recommendations for the department.
"Would it hurt morale even more if this particular CRB passes? Yes," Smith said in an on-camera interview Tuesday night with local television station WTVR. "But I believe the officers will accept a CRB that's more of a reasonable CRB. There are normally four models that are out there. But what they're proposing here, I've yet to see a model anywhere in the country of what they are proposing go into play."
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reached out early Wednesday seeking comment from RPD, but the department said Smith was not available.
Smith's comment was not made in the public meeting, during which there were two main talking points: the morale and staffing issues within the police department, and the recommendations from the task force. Nearly a dozen city residents spoke in favor of the recommendations during the meeting's public comment period.
"This Community Office of Police Accountability is the first step along the way, to ride the wave of this huge policing, criminal justice reform that's happening," Angela Fontaine, one of the co-chairs of the task force, told the two council members who attended Tuesday's meeting.
"It's happening regardless of if Richmond sits here and does nothing. We have a huge opportunity here, not only to pave the way, but the example of other jurisdictions, and to help build back some of the low morale that's going on in the police department."
Fontaine and co-chair Eli Coston told the full council last month, when they first presented their recommendations, that they were indeed creating something new, an oversight body that would be distinct from others across the state.
Part of their reasoning for that is because a new state law extends more powers to these bodies in an effort to make them more effective. The task force also researched more than 200 other bodies to tailor their recommendations specifically to Richmond's needs.
On Wednesday, Fontaine told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that it was first she had heard of Smith's concern that the proposal could affect morale within the department, and called the statement "pure conjecture."
"We met with Chief Smith on a few occasions, and his concern was that this needs to be a collaborative effort," Fontaine said in an email. "So far, despite our best efforts and ample opportunity for participation, it has not been — since this is the first time that I have heard this concern."
Smith has said he supports a CRB with the power to subpoena witnesses and evidence, which the recommendations include.
Citing budget concerns, Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who chairs the committee, said she wanted to refer the recommendations to Mayor Levar Stoney's administration, including Smith, and the city's attorney for their review. Coston reminded Trammell that the council had already allocated $204,000 to begin implementing a CRB this fiscal year, and the task force used that figure to tailor its phase-in plan to create the new office, including hiring staff.
"Now that the Public Safety Committee has asked for the administration to review the CRB Task Force report, we will thoroughly vet the report and its recommendations," said Jim Nolan, a spokesperson for Stoney.
Trammell and Councilwoman Ann-Frances Lambert questioned Smith about the retention issues, saying they had heard that officers were leaving for departments in surrounding jurisdictions because of pay, low morale, and drawn out Internal Affairs investigations into complaints.
“A good example of why we need a CRB," Lambert said. But neither asked Smith for his opinion on the recommendations.
Smith didn't say exactly why officers were leaving the department, but added that staffing shortages are an issue nationwide.
Smith told the committee that there were currently 102 vacancies within the department, with an additional 70 officers unavailable while on military, medical or administrative leave. That accounts for more than 20% of the department's authorized strength. He added that a recruit class of 20 will bolster their ranks in about three weeks, with another set of academy graduates coming in March, but said he expects more officers in the meantime.
Smith also said that he hoped the steps the council was taking to solve the pay disparity would make Richmond attractive to new recruits and lateral hires.
During Monday night’s special meeting, the council approved a $155 million spending plan that the federal government gave the city to aid its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. That included a $3,000 bonus for first responders and public safety personnel.
Also, this week, some police officers will see two step increases in their pay; the raises were approved by City Council during their budget discussions earlier in the fiscal year.
Fire Chief Melvin Carter said at the meeting Monday that his department was experiencing similar shortages and that he has had to institute a mandatory overtime schedule. The city also is seeing staffing shortages in emergency communications and at the Richmond Ambulance Authority brought on, at least in part, by the pandemic.
