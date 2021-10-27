Richmond police chief: CRB, as recommended, would hurt already low morale, staffing shortage at RPD

“A good example of why we need a CRB," Lambert said. But neither asked Smith for his opinion on the recommendations.

Smith didn't say exactly why officers were leaving the department, but added that staffing shortages are an issue nationwide.

Smith told the committee that there were currently 102 vacancies within the department, with an additional 70 officers unavailable while on military, medical or administrative leave. That accounts for more than 20% of the department's authorized strength. He added that a recruit class of 20 will bolster their ranks in about three weeks, with another set of academy graduates coming in March, but said he expects more officers in the meantime.

Smith also said that he hoped the steps the council was taking to solve the pay disparity would make Richmond attractive to new recruits and lateral hires.

During Monday night’s special meeting, the council approved a $155 million spending plan that the federal government gave the city to aid its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. That included a $3,000 bonus for first responders and public safety personnel.

Also, this week, some police officers will see two step increases in their pay; the raises were approved by City Council during their budget discussions earlier in the fiscal year.

Fire Chief Melvin Carter said at the meeting Monday that his department was experiencing similar shortages and that he has had to institute a mandatory overtime schedule. The city also is seeing staffing shortages in emergency communications and at the Richmond Ambulance Authority brought on, at least in part, by the pandemic.