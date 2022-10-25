 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Richmond police Chief Gerald Smith resigns

  • 0
Chief Gerald M. Smith

Richmond Police Chief Gerald M. Smith addressed the recent arrests and seizure of firearms, that prevented a mass shooting planned for July 4th, at Richmond Police Headquarters in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATC

More sun Thursday and Friday, with chilly northeast breezes.

Richmond police Chief Gerald Smith has resigned from his position.

Smith will be on paid administrative leave until Dec. 31, the city said in a statement on Tuesday. 

He had been chief since July 2020. He previously was chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina.

"We would like to thank Chief Smith for his service in law enforcement and wish him well in all his future endeavors," the statement said. 

Acting Maj. Richard Edwards has been appointed acting chief. He has been with the department since 1999. 

People are also reading…

"We are confident that RPD will move forward positively during this transition," the statement said. 

Mayor Levar Stoney has asked Lincoln Saunders to conduct a national search for Smith's replacement. 

Mayor Stoney announces that deputy chief Gerald Smith of NC has been appointed new chief of RPD
0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

UK new prime minister: Who is Rishi Sunak?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News