Richmond police Chief Gerald Smith resigns

Richmond police Chief Gerald Smith has resigned from his position.

Smith will be on paid administrative leave until Dec. 31, the city said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We would like to thank Chief Smith for his service in law enforcement and wish him well in all his future endeavors," the statement said.

Acting Maj. Richard Edwards has been appointed acting chief. He has been with the department since 1999.

"We are confident that RPD will move forward positively during this transition," the statement said.