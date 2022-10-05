Richmond police chief responds to recent shootings involving young people

Richmond police Chief Gerald Smith on Wednesday spoke about a recent wave of shootings involving young people, including a student wounded near a school bus stop on Friday morning.

“Any one of our kids being shot or even being shot at or even being killed with gun violence makes no sense whatsoever,” Smith said during a quarterly update on crime trends.

Although property crimes rank as the leading offenses in Richmond, violent crime has also grown steadily compared to the same period last year, Smith said.

The city reported 7,406 incidents of major crime from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, compared to 5,913 during the same 2021 period. There also have been 43 homicides, including three fatal shootings involving juveniles.

Smith also released data showing that during the first nine months of the year there have been:

192 non-fatal shootings

566 catalytic converter thefts

734 motor vehicle thefts

5,135 instances of larceny

17 non-fatal shootings involving juveniles

Although the statistics indicate a steady reduction in youth gun violence, Smith acknowledged that even one shooting death involving a child is far too many.

"These are just numbers, but behind these numbers these are our children, these are our kids, these are our babies,” said Smith.

Richmond recently experienced several shootings involving teenagers. On Sept. 12, 15-year-old Tynashia “Nae'' Humphrey was struck by a stray bullet on the way to the store after leaving her grandmother's house.

Officers found her lying on the sidewalk near Gilpin Court, where she was later pronounced dead. Residents marched in honor of Humphrey days following the shooting.

On Friday, a Huguenot High School student was shot while walking to a school bus stop in South Richmond and on Monday police responded to a shooting incident involving a 14-year-old boy. Both teens sustained life-threatening injuries.

Smith said police are making progress in these cases and though he can’t fully determine whether the victims were targeted, he did say the incidents were not random.

Smith said Richmond police are doing all they can to disrupt gun violence, while overcoming the challenge of filling 153 vacancies within the department.

"If we had more people that are more things that we could do," said Smith.

Smith said it may take years until the department is fully staffed, but the officers who are the job are dedicated to preventing crime from occurring, encouraging residents to speak up and communicating with the public.

Smith said he’s proud that officers are visible in neighborhoods and pointed to “Coffee with a Cop,” in which the chief and others met with residents at a Broad Street Starbucks Wednesday.

Smith also pointed to the benefits of speaking face to face with residents during his month-long community conversations series. Events were held across the city. Although some criticized the format of the community meetings, Smith said he found the conversations to be beneficial and hopes to host more in the future.