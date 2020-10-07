Richmond police detectives appear in court facing charges stemming from protest in May

Two Richmond police detectives accused of misdemeanor assault and battery stemming from a tumultuous night of protests in May made their initial appearances Wednesday in Richmond Circuit Court.

The detectives, Mark Janowski and Christopher Brown, appeared briefly before judges and now have status hearings set for next month. Both men are free on personal recognizance bonds.

Brown, 28, is being represented by attorney Jason Anthony, who declined to comment after his client's appearance.

Attorney Peter Baruch, who is representing Janowski, was not in the courtroom Wednesday and could not immediately be reached for comment by phone. Janowski, 34, did not respond to a request for comment as he left the courtroom.

Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin handled the court appearances Wednesday morning and said she will be handling both cases going forward.

"We've prosecuted a number of police officers for both misdemeanors and felonies in the past and we will treat this matter in the same way we would treat any misdemeanors," she said after Wednesday's hearings.

A grand jury indicted the officers on the misdemeanor charges, and the sealed indictments were made public Tuesday after the detectives were arrested.