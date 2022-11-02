Richmond police emails describe tip about potential July 4 mass shooting

Federal prosecutors this week filed exhibits of internal Richmond police emails that for the first time publicly describe the precise nature of the tip authorities received about a potential July 4 mass shooting, and they confirm that police received no specifics on the time or location of the purported event.

The first report indicated that one of the Guatemalan men arrested in connection with the alleged plot intended to "shoot up schools, events." The tip was soon refined after a Spanish-speaking officer contacted the tipster, who advised the suspect "was planning on shooting up a large gathering event on July 4th," according to copies of the emails filed in U.S. District Court in Richmond.

The chain of emails — introduced Monday during an evidentiary hearing for Julio Alvarado Dubon, who is charged with possessing several firearms the tipster feared would be used in the shooting — further undercuts former Richmond police Chief Gerald Smith's claim during a July 6 news conference that Dogwood Dell had been targeted for the violence. The press conference was held days after seven people were killed in a shooing at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago.

Smith resigned from the force last week amid growing scrutiny about the Dogwood Dell investigation. An official cause was not given.

In August, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Smith's own department had provided him information in writing before his news conference that the location of any potential mass shooting incident was "unknown," according to records the newspaper obtained under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.

A police official emailed those records to Smith and an assistant seven minutes before Smith's 2 p.m. July 6 news conference. The records also show that Richmond police shared with the FBI that a location was unknown.

Richmond police Sgt. Brian Rogers with the department's strategic violence interdiction unit, who assessed the tip, and Spanish-speaking Master Patrol Officer Bryan Ferrerias, who interviewed the tipster, testified about the tip police received and how they responded to it during Monday's hearing.

The proceeding was devoted to whether Rogers, Ferrerias and Detective Michael Kiniry legally entered the house where Dubon and co-defendant Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas were staying in the 3100 block of Columbia Street after police acted on the tip and seized three firearms from Dubon's bedroom. The tipster identified Balcarcel-Bavagas, a co-worker he knew as "Chapin," as the person planning the shooting.

The tipster first called police communications using the department's language line, which assists non-English speaking callers .

According to an email sent by Richmond Officer Sheryl Austin-Summerville to Sgt. Wesley Partin III at 1:59 p.m. July 1, the tipster reported that "Chapin" had told him that he "had an AR-15 and other big weapons, and his intentions are to shoot up schools, events, etc." The tipster further said that Chapin "used to work for the drug cartel."

The tipster said "he is trying to be a good citizen and report this to police." He advised that Chapin is from Guatemala and resided at 3112 Columbia St.

'Shooting up a large gathering event on July 4th'

Partin then emailed Lt. Cynthia Hayes at 3:44 p.m. about the tipster, noting that the call was "difficult to take as we were using the language line [and] no Spanish speaking officers [were] at 2nd [precinct] at that time."

Partin further advised that Ferrerias called the tipster to "get first-hand information" and would then update the report about the tip and re-notify everyone included in the email chain.

At 4:58 p.m., Ferrerias emailed Hayes and Partin and copied seven other high-ranking officers with the information he obtained from the tipster.

"He stated that 'Chapin' showed him two long guns on 6-21-22 in the evening hours," Ferrerias wrote. "The first long gun was an AR style with 6 metal magazines and was equipped with a red dot sight under the barrel."

"The second long gun was a higher caliber than the first," Ferrerias wrote. "The barrel was longer and had several holes on the handguard. It also has a two-leg kickstand."

The tipster "was told by the subject that he was planning on shooting up a large gathering event on July 4th. No specification on what time or location," Ferrerias said in his email.

"The subject is associated with a Mexican gang call[ed] 'Los Zetas (The Zs), and used to be an enforcer within the gang. He also fired the rifles through out the week in his back yard," Ferrerias added.

After discussing the tip with Kiniry and Ferrerias, Rogers testified Monday that he instructed Kiniry to "do a little investigation" by checking out the Columbia Street residence before they knocked on the door. There was a large, noisy party being held across the street from the home when they first arrived, so they decided to wait until the party died down before approaching the house.

Rogers testified he conducted some background work that included calling a man the tipster advised was Balcarcel-Bavagas' work boss, who verified that Balcarcel-Bavagas was employed by him. The boss also verified a photo of Balcarcel-Bavagas as the person of interest.

Rogers said he also called Richmond emergency communications to learn whether there were any calls for service at or near the Columbia Street home within the last couple of months.

He learned there was a June 9 call for random gunfire in the 3100 block of Columbia Street, and another on June 24 in the 2500 block of Columbia Street, Rogers said. One of the calls was determined to be exploding fireworks instead of gunfire.

Following those inquires, Rogers, Ferrerias and Kiniry went to the Columbia Street home after 11 p.m. and Dubon eventually answered the door after several knocks. The party across the street was still ongoing and remained loud.

Fourth Amendment questions

Jose Aponte, Dubon's attorney, said the officers violated his client's Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable search and seizure. Aponte said police conducted an illegal search of the home, looked around without Dubon's consent and seized the firearms without a search warrant. Dubon further alleges there were no "exigent circumstances" to justify the officers' entry into the house, and their actions did not constitute a valid "protective sweep."

Federal prosecutors responded that Dubon agreed to allow the officers inside and opened the door for them to enter. After entering, the officers soon noticed there were magazines and a rifle round in the front living room.

After some initial conversation about whether Dubon knew the person they were looking for — Balcarcel-Bavagas — the officers told Dubon they were going to check to make sure no one else was in the house. At that point Dubon told them, "go ahead and check," and Kiniry began to make a sweep of the house, prosecutor said. Balcarcel-Bavagas appeared shortly after police entered.

Seconds into the sweep, Kiniry saw what appeared to be one of the guns described by the tipster, and Dubon then accompanied the officer to the bedroom and directed him to the location of two other firearms. Prosecutors contend Dubon never told the officers to leave, stop checking for other people or otherwise protested their actions. "In sum, the defendant consented to and complied with the officer's attempts to locate others and firearms in the residence," they said, and therefore did not violate Dubon's constitutional rights.

Prosecutors added that even if the officers had not received consent to enter, they would have been justified in conducting a protective sweep because of the "circumstances surrounding the encounter which implicated a potential mass shooting suspect ... and the likely presence of firearms in the residence."

Balcarcel-Bavagas pleaded guilty in August to re-entering the U.S. after having been deported, the only offense for which he has been charged federally. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 10.

Following Monday's three-hour hearing, U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck took the government's evidence under advisement. She directed Aponte to file an amendment to his motion to suppress the evidence against his client, and federal prosecutors will file a response. After those briefs are filed by early December, a hearing date will be set for arguments before Lauck ultimately makes a ruling.