Richmond police give overview of internal investigations to group trying to establish independent oversight

Capt. Marty Harrison, who heads the department's disciplinary review office, said once an investigation is complete, his office reviews it and if necessary, recommends discipline - in the form of reprimand, suspension, reduction in pay, demotion, up to termination - and/or corrective action, such as counseling, training or a performance improvement plan.

The office's recommendation then goes to the chief, who can approve or recommend more or less punishment. When asked how often he exceeds or lowers the recommendation, Smith said he couldn't say but promised to provide the data. He said he wasn't sure what that would prove, since it won't show what the actual punishment was or the reasoning behind the decision.

"This is largely an issue with police data generally, that we can’t necessarily understand the nuance," said Eli Coston, co-chair of the task force, who worked with a group called Richmond Transparency and Accountability Project that pushed the department for years to publicly post this complaint data, as well as use of force data. "In terms of a CRB, those things are more accessible, the reasoning is more accessible."