Richmond Police have identified the woman shot and killed on Hobbs Lane near Gillies Creek Park on Monday.

Police in a statement Wednesday identified the victim as Tynesha Hopson, 28, of Richmond.

Officers responded to the scene at about 9:21 a.m. in the 4300 block of Hobbs Lane in an East End park. They found Hopson with an apparent gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will officially determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Richmond police (804) 646- 3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

