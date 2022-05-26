Richmond police honor dozens of their own during annual awards ceremony

It was on his day off last November when Richmond police officer Imari Sledge heard gunshots ring out nearby.

He wasn't in uniform, but "we're never off duty," Chief Gerald Smith said during an hour-long awards ceremony Thursday honoring the work of dozens of officers, including Sledge who received the Medal of Valor.

"Without hesitation, Officer Sledge ran toward the gunfire," said Tracy Walker, a spokeswoman for the department who served at the event emcee.

Sledge called for backup and, alone, followed two individuals, one armed, fleeing from the direction he heard the shots. The armed man dropped his gun at Sledge's command and was arrested. Another officer found another man, who had been shot several times.

As Sledge received a plaque and handshakes from the police chief and Mayor Levar Stoney, Sledge's grandfather, Rick Pilgrim, watched on with pride. Sledge said after the ceremony that the support of his family helps him decompress and cope with the stresses of the job.

Fourteen officers were awarded a "de-escalation" bar to pin to their uniform for handling situations without using force.

On May 15, 2021, Officer Reynaldo Perez responded to a call from a frantic mother who said her son was somewhere in the city with a knife and threatened to harm himself or others if officers intervened. Perez said they found the man in a truck parked behind a library and slowly approached him, asking if they could have a conversation.

"I guess he appreciated that I asked him for," Perez told media after the ceremony. Perez said he asked the man about his life, his family, his children. "Little by little, as he started to tell me about his kids, I was able to tell him, 'Look, I have kids, too. My babies do that, too. ... I've been through it in the past where I went through a divorce, and it's not fun at all. I was able to tell him a lot of personal things about me, which I notice he started appreciating."

"We had a really nice conversation," Perez added. "I felt like I was in therapy. It felt good to me, too."

Eventually, Perez talked to the man into giving him the knife and seeking mental health treatment.

"I walked him over the ambulance, shook his hand and gave him my number and told him if he ever needed me to call me, I would do anything to help him," he said.

Perez and several other officers credited their training with keeping them calm during high-stress incidents like these. The department has been criticized for its lack of de-escalation tactics in the past, especially following the fatal shooting of Marcus-David Peters in 2018. Since then, Richmond officers have shot two other men fatally, including one earlier this year, and wounded another three men.

Officer Ja-Ontay Wilson, who was recognized Thursday for de-escalating a bar fight where a gun was present in September 2021, shot Orlando Carter three times in December 2020.

Since 2020, the department has added additional training from Richmond Behavioral Health Authority and other agencies that emphasize de-escalation and mental health awareness. It is also in the process of implementing a response model called the Marcus Alert, after Peters, that includes mental health providers on calls that don't involve a weapon.

Officers Rashad Martin and Jason Scott received a standing ovation as they received the final award of the ceremony: the Medal of Valor. They were both shot and seriously wounded while responding to a call in the early morning hours of July 2, 2020. Waseem A. Hackett, whom Scott wounded when he returned fire after he and Martin had been shot twice, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The annual awards ceremony recognized officers for their work during 2021, but because of their recovery and the pandemic, the department hadn't yet been able to honor Martin and Scott properly, a spokeswoman said.

Scott was not expected to survive. He was shot in the chest and stomach, which two years later still causes him pain and to walk with a limp.

Scott brushed off Thursday's award in a brief interview following the ceremony.

"It's great to see the support," Scott said. "I'm just grateful to be alive."

Both men have recovered enough to return to "light duty," though they testified in court that they may never be able to return to work fully.

"Thank you does not go far enough," Smith told the two officers. "I lack the words to express our gratitude for your bravery."