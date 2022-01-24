 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond police ID man killed last week; looking for vehicle in connection with case
wanted vehicle

Richmond police are looking for an older-model, tan or gold, four-door sedan with plastic covering the back window and the back passenger side window in connection with a homicide on Jan. 18. The vehicle was last seen leaving the area at a high-rate of speed southbound on Jahnke Road during this incident, police said.

 Richmond Police Department

Richmond police detectives have identified a man who was found shot to death in a car that had crashed, and are now looking for a vehicle last seen leaving the area of the shooting.

At 12:41 p.m. on Jan. 18, police were called to area of Glenway Drive and German School Road in South Richmond where they found Kavon Gallishaw, 21, of Richmond inside a vehicle. Gallishaw, the sole occupant, had been shot, police said.

He died on the scene.

Detectives determined that the shooting occurred in the 6400 block of Jahnke Road, less than half a mile away.

Detectives are looking for an older model, tan or gold, four-door sedan with plastic covering the back window and back passenger side window. The vehicle was last seen leaving the area of the shooting at a high rate of speed southbound on Jahnke Road during this incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Marshall Young at (804) 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

