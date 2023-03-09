Richmond police detectives have identified the man shot and killed in the Hillside Court neighborhood on Sunday.

In a statement Thursday, police said the victim was Tyshawn Wyatt, 25, of Richmond. Wyatt was found as officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Harwood Street at 5:59 p.m.

At the scene, officers found Wyatt with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said he was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Police have not released any information regarding a suspect in this homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Richmond police at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

