Richmond police identified man, 18, killed in last week's homicide

An 18-year-old Richmond man gunned down last week has been identified by Richmond police.

At 11:48 p.m. on May 19, Ashod Edwards was found by officers responding to the 1500 block of Jennie Scher Road for a report of random gunfire.

Edwards, who had been shot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond Police are investigating the fatal shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.