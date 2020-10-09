Richmond police identify 2 people killed this week in separate homicides in the city

Richmond police have identified two people who were killed earlier this week in separate homicides in the city.

Damarcus Gregory, who was in his 20s, was the victim of a fatal shooting Monday at the intersection of Broad Rock Boulevard and South Kinsley Avenue, police said.

Police received a call about 7:52 p.m. for a vehicle accident, but the incident quickly was upgraded to a person shot. Responding officers located a vehicle in the woods in the 1900 block of S. Kinsley Avenue. A man, later identified as Gregory, was found in the vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the shooting occurred on the north side of Broad Rock Boulevard in the 4100 block of Kinsley Avenue.

Officers were also called to the 2600 block of Broad Rock Boulevard for the report of a vehicle that was struck by gunfire. The driver was injured by broken glass. The victim’s vehicle was struck by gunfire while driving through the same intersection.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.