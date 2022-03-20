Richmond Police identify 20--year-old man killed in shooting on Walmsley Boulevard

Richmond Police have identified a 20-year-old man who was killed in a shooting on Walmsley Boulevard on Friday.

Police were called to the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday for a report of a person shot. Officers found the victim, unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound, near a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as Tremawn Carrington Jr., 20, of Richmond.