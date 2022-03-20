 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond Police identify 20--year-old man killed in shooting on Walmsley Boulevard

Richmond Police have identified a 20-year-old man who was killed in a shooting on Walmsley Boulevard on Friday.

Police were called to the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday for a report of a person shot. Officers found the victim, unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound, near a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as Tremawn Carrington Jr., 20, of Richmond.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

