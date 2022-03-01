 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond police identify 25-year-old man fatally shot at Southside Plaza

Police on Tuesday identified a man fatally shot Saturday at a local shopping center in South Richmond.

Police say the victim was Vidal Smith, 25 of Richmond.

Officers responded to the shooting around 4:21 p.m. at the 4700 block of Southside Plaza at the Shoe City shoe store.

At the scene, police discovered Smith suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The state medical examiner's office is still working to determine his cause of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915, contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or use the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones.

