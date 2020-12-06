Richmond police identify 30-year-old man fatally shot along West Broad Street

Richmond police on Sunday identified a man killed in Saturday's homicide on West Broad Street as 30-year-old Cory Hines.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of West Broad Street at 1:54 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person shot. Police found Hines with apparent gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle. He was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Richmond detectives have concluded that the incident occurred in the 2000 block of West Broad Street. They are working to identify a suspect.

Officials are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of West Broad and North Allison streets to contact them.

Those with information can also contact major crimes detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 and 385-7269 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.