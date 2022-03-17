 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond police identify 35-year-old shot on Brookland Park Blvd.

Richmond police car

Richmond police have declared Thursday morning’s death investigation a homicide, after identifying a shooting victim on Thursday night.

Officers were called around 2:32 a.m. on Thursday to the 200 block of West Brookland Park Boulevard, according to a news release.

At the scene, police discovered an unresponsive man in a vehicle parked nearby. Police said the 35-year-old was struck by gunfire. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as Derrell Turnage of Richmond.

The medical examiner has yet to determine the cause and manner of Turnage’s death. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246, contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.

