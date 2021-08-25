Richmond police identify bicyclist killed Sunday in collision on Hull Street Road

Richmond police said Wednesday that the bicyclist killed after being struck by a vehicle in South Richmond was 34-year-old Reuben Silva of Richmond.
Police responded just after midnight Sunday to the 4200 block of Hull Street Road near the McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center, where a bicyclist had been hit by a vehicle as both were traveling east. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No charges have been filed in the crash. No further details were immediately available.
Police continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information call RPD Crash Team Investigator Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.