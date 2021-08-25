Richmond police identify bicyclist killed Sunday in collision on Hull Street Road

Richmond police said Wednesday that the bicyclist killed after being struck by a vehicle in South Richmond was 34-year-old Reuben Silva of Richmond.

Police responded just after midnight Sunday to the 4200 block of Hull Street Road near the McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center, where a bicyclist had been hit by a vehicle as both were traveling east. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed in the crash. No further details were immediately available.