Richmond police identify East End homicide victim

Richmond police have identified the person shot and killed Sunday in the East End neighborhood.

Richmond police said in a statement Monday that the victim was 37-year-old Quinton Robertson of Richmond.

Officers discovered Robertson after responding to reports of a person snot near the 1900 block of Q Street, police said.

At the scene, police found Robertson with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of Robertson's death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Richmond police (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.