Richmond police identify Henrico man killed in shooting that left two others injured

A 19-year-old man from Henrico County was killed Sunday in a shooting on Hull Street in South Richmond that left two others injured.

Richmond police identified the victim as Tyrone Davis, who was shot in the 1100 block of Hull Street around 5:41 p.m. He died on the scene.

Another man, found alongside Davis, was taken to the hospital, police said, and a teenager drove himself to the hospital. Neither of their wounds are believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.