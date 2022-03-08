Richmond police identify Henrico man who was fatally shot by police during encounter in Fulton Hill

A 58-year-old Henrico County man has been identified by Richmond police as the person two of their officers shot and killed Sunday after reports of an armed man on a Fulton Hill porch.

Lester Carlton Epps was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The incident unfolded around 10:43 p.m. Sunday, when two Richmond police officers, Richard Redford and Shannon McGarva, responded to the 1200 block of Garber Street and encountered Epps, who had a gun, police said.

The officers told Epps to drop the weapon, but he pointed it at them, Police Chief Gerald Smith said at a press conference on Monday at police headquarters. In response, both officer fired.

Police haven't said how many times the officers fired or how many times Epps was shot, or in what part of his body. They also haven't released the body-worn camera footage of the incident.

Redford has 11 years of experience with RPD; McGarva has been with the department for five years. They were placed on administrative leave.

The department in investigating the shooting internally.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.