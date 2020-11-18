Richmond police identify man found shot to death in East End apartment

Richmond police have identified a man in his 20s who officers found shot to death in an East End apartment last week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At 3:16 p.m. on Friday, James Daniels was found unresponsive inside an apartment in the 900 block of Oliver Hill Way. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.