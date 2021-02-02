Richmond police identify man killed in East End

Richmond police have identified the man found shot to death in the middle of an East End street on Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Around 4:28 p.m. Sunday, Jaquon Mitchell, who was in his 30s, was found unresponsive in the eastbound lane of Fairfield Way, where it intersects with Mechanicsville Turnpike. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.