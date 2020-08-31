Richmond police identify man killed in Midlothian Turnpike shooting; arrest has been made

Richmond police have identified a man who was shot and killed in a shooting along Midlothian Turnpike, and the man officers arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. last Thursday, officers were called to a residence in the 3400 block of Midlothian Turnpike, where they found Patrick Washington, a man in his late 50s, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Danis Wilson, a man in his early 40s, was arrested the day of the shooting. He was charged with voluntary manslaughter and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with additional information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or by using the P3 Smartphone app.