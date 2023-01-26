Richmond police identify man killed in South Side shooting

Richmond police have identified the person killed on the city's South Side on Tuesday.
Police said in a statement Thursday that Tegene Birke, 56, of Richmond was shot and killed in the
3400 block of Maury Street.
Officers were called to the scene at around 12:55 p.m. for reports of a person shot. They found Birke unresponsive in a parking lot.
Richmond police have released an image from a surveillance camera that they said shows an armed robbery suspect.
Birke had an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The medical examiner's office will determine his cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Richmond police at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Photos: The aftermath of the violent arrest, death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis
In this photo provided by WREG, Tyre Nichols' stepfather Rodney Wells, center, stands next to a photo of Nichols in the hospital after his arrest, during a protest in Memphis, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Jordan James/WREG via AP)
Jordan James
Kenyana Dixon is comforted during a rally for her brother Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)
Mark Weber
Kenyana Dixon tearfully addresses a crowd gathered during a rally for her brother Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)
Mark Weber
Jamal Dupree, one of Tyre Nichols' older brothers, speaks as family members and activist held a rally for Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. (Lucas Finton/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
Lucas Finton
Sierra Rogers, holding her daughter Khloe Rogers, 1, wipes away tears as she speaks during a memorial service for her friend Tyre Nichols, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)
Mark Weber
Rodney Wells, stepfather of Tyre Nichols speaks during a memorial service for his son Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)
Mark Weber
LaRay Honeycutt, center, along with family members attend a memorial service for her grandson Tyre Nichols, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)
Mark Weber
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)
Adrian Sainz
RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, cries as she is comforted by Tyre's stepfather Rodney Wells, at a news conference with civil rights Attorney Ben Crump in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Family members and supporters hold a photograph of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, at a news conference with civil rights Attorney Ben Crump in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
RowVaughn Wells, left, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, cries as she is comforted by Tyre's stepfather Rodney Wells, behind her, at a news conference with civil rights Attorney Ben Crump, in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. At far right is Bishop Henry Williamson. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, reacts at a news conference with civil rights Attorney Ben Crump in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, arrives at a news conference with Tyre's stepfather Rodney Wells, left, in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at a news conference with the family of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, with RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre, right, and Tyre's stepfather Rodney Wells, along with attorney Tony Romanucci, left, with in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert