Richmond police identify man killed in South Side shooting

Richmond police have identified the person killed on the city's South Side on Tuesday.

Police said in a statement Thursday that Tegene Birke, 56, of Richmond was shot and killed in the 3400 block of Maury Street.

Officers were called to the scene at around 12:55 p.m. for reports of a person shot. They found Birke unresponsive in a parking lot.

Birke had an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The medical examiner's office will determine his cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Richmond police at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 

Lyndon German (804) 649-6340

lgerman@timesdispatch.com

@Lyndon_G on Twitter

Breaking News