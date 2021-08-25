Richmond police identify man killed in Sunday's killing in South Side

RICHMOND — Police on Wednesday identified a Highland Springs man killed in a homicide Sunday in Richmond.

Edward Wells, 56, was fatally shot on East 36th Street in South Side, the police said.

At about 9:22 a.m., the authorities responded to the 100 block of East 36th Street for a person down. Officers arrived and located Wells with apparent injuries and "unresponsive inside of a structure," the police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.