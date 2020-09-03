Richmond police identify man who was killed in double shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Richmond Police Department has identified the man who was killed Wednesday in a double shooting.

Shortly before noon Wednesday, police responded to the 2200 block of Halifax Avenue after receiving a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find two men who had been shot.

The men were taken with life-threatening injuries to a hospital, where one of them, Kyre E. Smith, died. Police said he was in his 20s.

The state medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of Smith’s death. Richmond police were classifying the case as a death investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.