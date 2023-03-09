Police said in a statement Thursday that the victim was Tyrek Brandon, 21, of Richmond.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 8:30 p.m. after gunfire was reported. At the scene, officers were alerted by a citizen that there was a man on ground near the 00 block of East 16th Street.

The victim, Brandon, was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Richmond police at (804) 467-4433 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

