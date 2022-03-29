 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond police identify pedestrian hit by two cars on Hull Street

Richmond police on Tuesday released the identify of a man who was struck by two vehicles on Hull Street last Friday night.

Officers were called around 9 p.m. to the 2600 block of Hull Street for reports of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle.

At the scene, they discovered an unresponsive man lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities later identified him as Talmadge Simms Bey, 64, of Richmond.

Investigators determined Bey was walking the double yellow lines before entering the westbound lane of travel, according to a news release. One vehicle traveling the same direction collided with Bey. He was then struck by another, unknown vehicle traveling east.

The driver traveling west remained on the scene, while the other did not. No charges have been filed and the state medical examiner's office will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with further information about this incident is encouraged to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator Drago at (804) 646-1369, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or submit an anonymous request to the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.