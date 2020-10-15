Richmond police identify two homicide victims found dead this week

Richmond police have identified two homicide victims who were found dead this week in separate killings.

Ricky G. Seldon, a Chesterfield County resident who was in his 30s, was identified as the man found deceased about 11:37 p.m. Sunday in an industrial area in the 100 block of Erich Road, off Midlothian Turnpike. He died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about Seldon's death is urged to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Information can also be provided via the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones.

In another homicide, Daniel A. Stark, who was in his 30s, was identified as the man found dead Tuesday inside a home in the 1800 block of Fernbrook Road. Stark was unresponsive and suffering from unidentified trauma when officers arrived to the scene. He was pronounced dead.

His remains were taken to the state medical examiner's office for determination of cause of death.

Police said two days before Stark's body was found, officers responded to the same area about 11:20 p.m. Saturday for a report of a fight. However, responding officers did not see or hear any kind of disturbance.