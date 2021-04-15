 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richmond police identify two men killed in separate shootings on Sunday
0 comments
breaking

Richmond police identify two men killed in separate shootings on Sunday

  • 0
Police lights

Richmond police have identified the two men who were killed in separate daytime shootings on Sunday.

The first fatal shooting occurred at 1:10 p.m. on North 30th Street in Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood.

Albert Harvey Jr., a man in his 30s, was found unresponsive suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 3:25 p.m., 19-year-old Litonio Eaddy was fatally shot in the 3400 block of Stockton Street. He was also pronounced at the scene.

Anyone with information in Harvey's death is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423; and anyone with tips in Eaddy's slaying should call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 646-3915.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or via the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Welsh river turns white after milk tanker spill

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News