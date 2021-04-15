Richmond police identify two men killed in separate shootings on Sunday

Richmond police have identified the two men who were killed in separate daytime shootings on Sunday.

The first fatal shooting occurred at 1:10 p.m. on North 30th Street in Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood.

Albert Harvey Jr., a man in his 30s, was found unresponsive suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 3:25 p.m., 19-year-old Litonio Eaddy was fatally shot in the 3400 block of Stockton Street. He was also pronounced at the scene.

Anyone with information in Harvey's death is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423; and anyone with tips in Eaddy's slaying should call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 646-3915.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or via the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.