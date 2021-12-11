Richmond police identify victim of fatal shooting on E. Grace Street

Richmond police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday in Shockoe Bottom.
An officer near the intersection of East Broad and 18th streets reported hearing gunshots at approximately 1:53 a.m.
A few minutes later, Lamar Jones, 31, of Richmond, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, arrived in a personal vehicle at a local hospital, where he later died.
Police said detectives determined that the shooting happened near the intersection of East Grace and North 18th streets. The shooting is still being investigated.
Police said anyone with information about this death investigation should call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.