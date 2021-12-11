Richmond police identify victim of fatal shooting on E. Grace Street

Richmond police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday in Shockoe Bottom.

An officer near the intersection of East Broad and 18th streets reported hearing gunshots at approximately 1:53 a.m.

A few minutes later, Lamar Jones, 31, of Richmond, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, arrived in a personal vehicle at a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said detectives determined that the shooting happened near the intersection of East Grace and North 18th streets. The shooting is still being investigated.