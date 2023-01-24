Richmond police investigate fatal shooting on Maury Street

Richmond police are investigating the death of a man who was found mortally wounded Tuesday on Maury Street in South Side.
Officers responded about 12:55 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of Maury Street. Upon arrival, they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital, police said.
Police urged anyone with information to call Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Informaton can also be provided through the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
