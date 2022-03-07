Richmond police investigate possible connection in double death investigation

Richmond police are investigating the connection between two men after discovering the two gunshot victims blocks away from each other Sunday night.

Officers responded around 10:12 p.m., to the 1100 block of North 20th Street after receiving reports of gunfire in the area.

At the scene, police discovered a dead man with an apparent gunshot wound. A second man was discovered near the intersection of Mosby and Littlepage Street. Police say he was also found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Both incidents are believed to be related, according to authorities.

The Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the victims' manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem (804) 814-7123, contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.