Richmond police investigate Saturday morning homicide

Richmond police car

Richmond police responded to a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

Once on the scene in the 600 block of Elgin Terrace, officers found one adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715, Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or P3Tips.com via your smartphone.

Breaking News